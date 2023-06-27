Three cheers for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter for spearheading the effort to make its domestic abuse shelter pet-inclusive and for being recognized internationally for its efforts.
To dog and cat lovers, animals are so much more than just … well, animals. They become part of the family. And the decision to leave them behind can be the difference in someone making the life-or-death decision to get out of an abusive relationship or not. This forward-thinking shelter staff — under the leadership of DAFS Executive Director Beck Stewart — saw that time and again, and they were proactive in doing something about it, welcoming pets along with families escaping bad situations so they can stay intact.
In the toughest times in a person’s life, it often is the pet that provides the most comfort. Having them alongside is of the utmost importance. The shelter staff recognized that connection and has worked diligently to make sure that during the toughest times imaginable, there will be a semblance of normalcy.
“Survivors of domestic violence tell us that pets play a significant role in their ability to survive and heal from trauma,” Stewart said. “By allowing victims to bring their pets to the shelter, we are assisting them and their children with the healing process.”
Domestic abuse is a scourge on society. Organizations such as the DAFS provide such valuable services that are often overlooked. Everyone in Laurel and Jones County who has been affected by domestic abuse — directly or indirectly — should be grateful for the work that organization does, which is mostly private and unreported, for the privacy and safety of those who are trying to start a new life, away from the one who wants to do them harm.
If they could, the pets would most certainly agree.
Speaking of pets, is it time to add to your family size? Shelters in our area, especially those in Laurel, are packed — some that also, sadly, have a background that includes abuse. So many wonderful animals that would love to be part of a family are living their lives in small cages on concrete floors. Be the difference-maker in a dog or cat’s life. It will be one of the best decisions you can make.
But remember, “Adopt, don’t shop!”
