Three cheers for the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter for spearheading the effort to make its domestic abuse shelter pet-inclusive and for being recognized internationally for its efforts.

To dog and cat lovers, animals are so much more than just … well, animals. They become part of the family. And the decision to leave them behind can be the difference in someone making the life-or-death decision to get out of an abusive relationship or not. This forward-thinking shelter staff — under the leadership of DAFS Executive Director Beck Stewart —  saw that time and again, and they were proactive in doing something about it, welcoming pets along with families escaping bad situations so they can stay intact. 

