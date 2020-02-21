In less than nine months, another presidential election will be in the books. The entertainment value of what has become national politics in an election year will not subside. The next eight-plus months will be another roller-coaster ride.
Four years ago, it was Donald Trump and nearly 20 others fighting it out for the Republican nod. It was fascinating. On the Democrat side were Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Of course, the deck was stacked against Bernie from Day 1 — something we might well see again in a few months. As the Clintons do, they rigged the process.
Now it is the Democrats time to shine in the public eye of shame. Elizabeth Warren couldn’t tell the truth if she was hooked up to a sodium thiopental drip. She is as unlikable as Hillary Clinton and her campaign will end shortly.
If there is a voice of semi-reason on the Democrat stage, it’s Amy Klobuchar, but she will never get elected with that last name. Ever wonder why Mike Huckabee fizzled? There will be no Huckabee in the White House, nor a Klobuchar
Joe Biden is as crooked as they come. Maybe he doesn’t steal from the treasury, but he sure takes care of his family using his lofty positions in government. Biden has been on the public dole since 1972 — 48 years! He has to go. But listening to him is quite humorous, so we hope he stays in the race for a while longer.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg has the same problem. Klobuchar’s comeback to Mayor Pete calling her out for not knowing who the president of Mexico is killed her chances: “Are you trying to say that I’m dumb? Or are you mocking me here, Pete?” Most Americans don’t care that he is gay, so that won’t stop him. What will is that Pete is a smooth-talking politician, and we don’t need another politician.
Mike Bloomberg, had he been running for the Republican nomination, would be exiled to Elba by now. With his views on everything from curbing Black violence to how he treats women do not fit at all into the beliefs of the far-left wing of the Democrat party. He is a political chameleon, having been a Republican, Democrat and Independent, depending on which way the wind was blowing. If not for Bernie Sanders, Bloomberg would be crucified in the press and drop out of the race faster than he got in.
Which leaves us Sanders. It is shocking to realize that he is even in consideration. He is a socialist bordering on communist. He honeymooned in Russia. His economic plans are insane. His entire political ideology is to “give you free stuff.” Yet he is a darling of a large swath of the Democrat party. He also cannot get elected nationally.
So here is our prediction: No matter how much pushback Bloomberg receives, he will be in the final two. He then will pick Hillary Clinton as his running mate. Democrats will repeat 2016 by stealing the nomination from Sanders. In November, with a Bloomberg/Clinton ticket, Donald Trump will win 46 states, losing only California, Washington, Oregon and New York.
America will continue to thrive economically — across every social status — and the great experiment that is the United States of America will churn forward as we start debating the 2024 presidential race.
