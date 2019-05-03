When putting together a household budget, expenditures need to be prioritized. As Dave Ramsey would say: “Food, clothing and shelter.” Priorities.
After paying for those, then the budgeter can start with the rest. Then you have the electric company, gas company, sewer and garbage service — while not as important as food and shelter are still vital to one’s budget.
Then you have the credit cards, student loans, medical bills — all very important to avoid ruined credit and those awful collection company calls.
If anything is left in the bank account that month, there is cable TV, trips to restaurants and high-speed internet. Those are important to our lives today, but not essential. When times are good and the money if there, those extras are attainable. But when things get tight — money doesn’t grow on trees — tough decisions have to be made. Do you stop buying food? Move out of the house and live in a box? No. You start from the bottom and work your way up. You can’t just decide to take more from other people to make sure your cable TV is paid for.
And that is what is happening with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. While the sheriff bemoans his lack of staffing and pines for being able to hire someone whose sole job is to deliver warrants and indictments, he has a $37,000-per-year cable TV bill named Allyson Knotts playing co-host to his TV show. We are not questioning her talents in front of a camera. We are not questioning whether she is a nice person or not. What every taxpayer should question is: Is she necessary for a department struggling with its budget.
Her salary easily could pay for someone to deliver indictments or warrants. It could easily fund another road deputy. But she is not vital to the operation.
No family would forego food on the table for HBO. So why is the sheriff?
