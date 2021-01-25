Nearly a decade has passed since The ReView of Jones County, now the Leader-Call, took a stand by reporting on a same-sex marriage long before anyone believed same-sex marriages would one day become legal. The decision-makers at the ReView knew the consequences — and anticipated the backlash that followed — yet they pushed through relying on their convictions. The right thing to do trumped whatever would come its way.
That has been the standard of the ReView and, currently, the Leader-Call. Without fear or favor, this newspaper will call out injustice and what it perceives as being wrong. We have had more death threats than most people would ever dream of. We have had threats of boycotts thrown in our direction, calls for new “community” newspapers and have lost thousands of dollars in advertising revenue because we refused to capitulate.
You, our loyal readers, know that and embrace it. And we can imagine how you are feeling right about now as we see the greatest threat against our freedoms in centuries taking hold. The cancel-culture is running amok. Being “woke” is becoming more powerful than our freedoms of expression and the free exchange of ideas. Falling in line is taking the place of true, honest dialogue. Either believe the way the “woke” cultural elites believe or you will be canceled for eternity.
At some point, though, we all must stop and take a stand. We must not let this continue. We must fight back, not the way the socialist Left fights back — with bricks, fires and destruction of public property — but with our best weapon — our minds. What has separated this country from all the rest since its founding has been the expression of ideas, whether popular or not. We once were able to disagree without the potential for ruin. But we see now that if you attend a political rally, you might find yourself without a job in the morning. The happenings in America now are not only disgraceful, but also should scare those of us who still believe in the sanctity of expressing our ideas without fear.
The ReView of Jones County and, later, the Leader-Call could have passed on many unpopular stories. We could have caved to pressure and threats, but we never did. We never will. While national media seem to be little more than the American version of Pravda — state-sponsored media — independent sources of news are taking on more importance. It is why the push to silence them, too, will gain more and more steam.
We are in perilous times, seeing all that has made this country what it is being eroded away through socialist “woke-ness.” If we do not stand together now, in unison, and declare that this will not stand, we will weep for future generations.
Those who advocate the cancel-culture and “woke-ness” cannot win. They must not win.
