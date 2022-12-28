Frozen falls

Temps got so low in Western New York, it caused Niagara Falls to freeze. (Niagara Parks)

The past week should be all anyone needs to know that it is beyond time to pump the brakes on climate-change energy policies. The crippling cold and snow, especially in the Great Lakes Region, is responsible for more than 40 deaths. Many occurred while motorists were stuck in their cars and froze to death.

Across much of the Southeast, especially in the City of Nashville, blackouts were common as the energy grid could not keep up with the demand. Blizzard conditions in Western New York shut down roadways. Plows and emergency vehicles struggled to find trapped motorists or come close to keeping the roads clear.

