The past week should be all anyone needs to know that it is beyond time to pump the brakes on climate-change energy policies. The crippling cold and snow, especially in the Great Lakes Region, is responsible for more than 40 deaths. Many occurred while motorists were stuck in their cars and froze to death.
Across much of the Southeast, especially in the City of Nashville, blackouts were common as the energy grid could not keep up with the demand. Blizzard conditions in Western New York shut down roadways. Plows and emergency vehicles struggled to find trapped motorists or come close to keeping the roads clear.
To call the Winter Storm of 2022 disastrous, now imagine every vehicle, from plows to fire trucks, being electric. Imagine power out in the City of Nashville and everything stopping on a dime because there is no way to power up the car. Imagine trying to keep up with demand on heating homes — not a luxury by any means — using solar and wind power alone. Many seem shocked at the death toll from a winter storm, but those numbers would skyrocket without oil and natural gas.
The world runs on oil. Could your body function without blood? A modern-world country can’t function without its lifeblood. No matter the caterwauling from the climate-change zealots who have been predicting the end of the world every 10 years for the past 50 or so, nothing will change that the world cannot function, at least in this point in time, without oil.
American oil companies have proved that they can produce massive amounts of oil in a responsible way. There are centuries’ worth of oil reserves in this country and our closest ally — Canada. The infrastructure to get that precious oil to Gulf refineries could be completed with the stroke of a pen.
We won’t hold our collective breath.
If our elected representatives continue to be guided by the climate-zealot winds, it will be to the great peril of this nation’s people.
