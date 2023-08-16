There is no hiding the Leader-Call’s appreciation for law enforcement. While many cities and states decry and defund the police, we dedicate a special section each year to them. Why? Because there is a small line between order and chaos. Without the guardians of those lines, cities end up like New Orleans or Chicago.
The job is tough and thankless and no on-the-level officer will be getting rich because of that chosen profession. Most do it as a calling, and we owe all of them our respect.
However, sometimes law enforcement goes bad and needs to be taken to the carpet. Such was the case in Rankin County — just up Highway 18 from here — that shakes the conscience. Six law enforcement officers, most with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, pleaded guilty to one of the most heinous acts of abuse and torture imaginable.
In a Tuesday story in this newspaper, details of what the group — known as the Goon Squad — did to two black suspects was sickening … beyond sickening. And it would be on a human level, regardless of the color of the perpetrators or the victims. The details are horrific and involved a sex toy, tasers and shooting a man in the mouth. In a thousand years, God-fearing men and women could not fathom treating another human being in such ways.
No punishment fits this crime, and we hope the judge sentences every officer to the maximum amount of time in the hell they deserve. But this needs to go beyond that. This is a failure of leadership.
First, a goon. In ice hockey, a goon is the biggest guy on the team whose mission it is to beat the tar out of the opponents. Not as prevalent in today’s game, decades ago, the goons would hit the ice and the gloves would drop. So having a law enforcement unit known as the Goon Squad is frightening in its own right. It’s also incomprehensible that Sheriff Bryan Bailey did not know what was going on inside his department. It defies credulity. Yet after the January torture session, he was quoted as saying how sick he was and that he was lied to.
If we take him at face value, he is running a department that he has no control over and needs to go. If we take him at playing CYA for his own career, he has to go.
How can a sheriff whose deputies — under his watch — could commit such a heinous act still be leading law enforcement? If he had honor, he would resign in disgrace because we find it terribly hard to believe that he didn’t know the workings of a “Goon Squad.” Will any resident of that county — and most certainly black residents — have any confidence in his ability to run a department that employs a Goon Squad?
If this had happened in Laurel or Jones County, we would be demanding the leader of the department be stripped of all duties. Why that is not happening in Rankin County right now is the second travesty.
This happened under your watch, sheriff. Do the honorable thing and maybe that county can heal.
