There is no hiding the Leader-Call’s appreciation for law enforcement. While many cities and states decry and defund the police, we dedicate a special section each year to them. Why? Because there is a small line between order and chaos. Without the guardians of those lines, cities end up like New Orleans or Chicago.

The job is tough and thankless and no on-the-level officer will be getting rich because of that chosen profession. Most do it as a calling, and we owe all of them our respect.

