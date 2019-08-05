There are a handful of Facebook groups, consisting mainly of the same couple dozen people, who constantly post about the misinformation about the sheriff being printed in the “Leader-Liar” (an oh-so-clever nickname for which there’s no basis because none of them can cite a single lie we’ve written).
One of the primary chirpers posted that there was “a rumor going around” that this was the first year that Sheriff Alex Hodge and his department had a school-supplies giveaway, then wrote, “I think it’s time something is done about him” — presumably referring to Editor Mark Thornton or Publisher Jim Cegielski — after someone made a post about the Leader-Call. That caused the rest of the henhouse to get riled up, too, of course.
First of all, one doesn’t have to rely on “rumors.” It’s right there in black and white what we wrote: “… another church security workshop, a child ID table at the mall and a school supplies giveaway were all hastily arranged here just a few days before the primary election. All are thinly veiled campaign events, all on the taxpayers’ time and dime.”
The words “hastily arranged” and “first” aren’t synonymous. We know the sheriff’s department has done the school-supplies giveaway for many years (a second location, in Ellisville, was “hastily arranged” for the “first” time this year). We’ve covered some of the giveaways. There have been church security workshops and child ID services in the past, too. We’ve covered some of them, as well.
Here’s the difference: All of those in the past were promoted for weeks ahead of time with the dates, times and locations. This time, there was barely a week’s notice for all three, at least that we saw. Maybe the sheriff’s PR person was too busy to post the info any sooner on their beloved Facebook page. But if she was too busy, it wasn’t because she was working on releasing information about crimes and criminals. (We’re sure that she and other members of the department aren’t doing campaign work while they’re on duty, because a law enforcement agency wouldn’t do something that blatantly illegal, would it?)
A lot of people in those Facebook groups revel in posting that they don’t read the paper. Well, maybe they should at least glance at what was written before commenting on it. Relying on what others tell you instead of what you see for yourself … well, that may explain why you support the candidate you do.
The word “hastily” is defined as “with urgency.” Hodge and the JCSD definitely have a sense of urgency here in the days leading up to the primaries. That shows with all of the desperate posts they are making on social media, trying to make the paper the villain. Only one member of the department, Robert Little, was reasonable enough to admit that the paper had been a friend of the department for more than a decade, with an overwhelming number of favorable stories.
Several of the sheriff’s sycophants have posted theories about the reason for the feud, which has gone on for more than a year now. There are a wide range of opinions among them about its origin. Some are bordering on ridiculous.
The one hypothesis that none of Hodge’s people will even consider is this: Maybe, just maybe … it’s him.
Just remember this: Hodge and all of his supporters have an agenda. We don’t. We’re simply trying to protect the taxpayers of Jones County, at our own expense.
