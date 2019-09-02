We don’t do public relations for anyone. We have a well-earned reputation for calling ’em like we see ’em, and that’s something that won’t change.
In this space, we have long been defenders of plea agreements. Yes, sometimes the sentences seem too lenient. But there’s almost always a good reason or an explanation for the folks who look beyond the headlines. You have to read the explanation and understand the reasoning behind the decision.
It’s almost always a compromise for both sides in order get a sure thing, especially when it may not be an airtight case. Key witnesses may refuse to cooperate. Evidence may have been lost or not gathered. There are all sorts of things that can put a case on shaky ground for prosecutors.
We don’t always like it, but we have to understand it.
District Attorney Tony Buckley and Judge Dal Williamson are taking a beating on social media, where the unfortunate m.o. for most followers seems to be “type first, think later.” They were reacting to Saturday’s story about a child-killer getting 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
We don’t like the idea of Justin Blakeney going from Death Row, where he’s served for eight-plus years, to possibly getting released from prison in a year or so. There’s no justice there. It’s certainly not justice for sweet little 2-year-old Victoria Viner, who Blakeney admitted to killing nine years ago.
But those who read the story understand the reasoning behind the decision. Since the state Supreme Court ruled that information gathered by original prosecutor J. Ronald Parrish and investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was not admissible in court, there was no direct evidence. That makes it a circumstantial case. For those who haven’t been keeping score at home, circumstantial cases haven’t been going so well for prosecutors lately.
Juries these days seem to expect a Steven Spielberg-produced feature film before they’ll convict someone. The word of police or even good old simple common sense don’t seem to be enough for some jurors, a handful of whom seem to have an “activist” mentality against anything associated with law and order.
Two medical experts disagreed on the timeline of when little Victoria was hit with the fatal blow to her head. One said it had to be within minutes. The other said it could have been within a 24-hour span. The little girl’s mother was with her all night and an hour before she was found unconscious. The mother has been deported to Mexico and can’t come back for trial. Blakeney’s defense lawyers would have pounced on that, leaving doubt in the jurors’ minds that maybe the mother did it. That would be reasonable doubt.
Blakeney could have easily been acquitted. And if that would have happened, Jones County would have been sued for the years he was “wrongfully” incarcerated. If he would have been convicted, it would have been immediately appealed, and that could have been a never-ending, costly process.
Plea deals can’t be appealed. They force defendants to admit what they did, so they will be labeled behind bars and when (if?) they’re released.
This case is particularly hard to swallow because we saw the letter in which Blakeney admitted to killing the “mixed-blood” girl in an effort to get into the Aryan Brotherhood to save himself in prison.
If you want to blame someone, blame the state Supreme Court for ruling that the evidence Parrish used “jailhouse snitches” to obtain was inadmissible. When they came to Parrish and said Blakeney admitted to killing the girl, Parrish responded, “You’re a criminal. No one is going to believe you. Prove it.” And when they did, the Supreme Court ruled that they were working as “agents of the state,” so the evidence was not admissible. Police and prosecutors have been using confidential informants who are criminals forever. But this time, they cried foul.
People in positions of supreme authority should be above pettiness, but one can’t help but wonder if all of Parrish’s comments about the “idiots on the Supreme Court” and in the Legislature came back to bite him.
If that’s the case, it’s sad they would sacrifice justice for all and use an innocent little girl to pay him back.
