Do you remember the feeling? That sad, hollow, empty, angry, distraught feeling you had on that day, 18 years and 1 day from this day, when more than 3,000 of our brothers and sisters were killed in terrorists’ attacks.
Do you remember the feeling of pride and heroism when you heard story of passengers storming the cockpit as madmen steered a missile shaped as an airplane toward the nation’s capital? Hell yeah! We’re not letting you kill thousands more — and we will give up our lives to prevent it. Heroism at its greatest.
Do you remember the feeling of being united — a truly United States of America? Yes, it really did happen. Recent high school graduates were just born — if at all — when those planes took down those towers and slammed into the Pentagon. College graduates were just small children. For most of their adult lives, they have been driven apart — climate change, Republicans vs. Democrats, Trump or Anti-Trump. Those divisions have become so cavernous, one must wonder if we have crossed one too many rivers.
Is America important enough to fight for it, to at least try to reclaim the feelings we had in the aftermath of the worst terrorist attacks ever to hit this country? It is hard to fathom it is when we cannot even come together when tragedy hits anymore. It usually devolves into an argument over guns or governmental power. Of course, we have not seen a tragedy that has come close to that of 18 years ago.
Out of those ashes, we all rose together. And the feeling was so sweet, if only a fleeting notion of what it is really like to be “United.”
We owe it to those who perished that day — the ones who were trapped and the heroes who ran in when others ran out — to at least try to regain those feelings.
But we are not holding our breath.
