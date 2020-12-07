Jones County businesses and officials have been great in showing their support of the West Jones Mustangs. Wow, did they step up to support West Jones High School in its quest for a state championship. The Mustangs eclipsed that mountain, something that has been painfully elusive for one of the most successful high school football programs in Mississippi.
We join with all of Jones County in saluting the Mustangs on their incredible achievement. Of the 180 or so schools that have high school football in Mississippi, only six of them get to hoist the gold ball. It is a big deal. More coverage is available on Pages B1-B4. A special commemorative championship poster can be found on Pages B2-B3.
Of the myriad advertisers, it was one from the City of Laurel that summed up the spirit and feeling of Jones County. Adorning the middle of the ad was the Laurel High tornado logo holding green-and-gold pom poms. Above it was printed: “WE ARE ONE! Bring home the Championship for Jones County.” Remember, that is from the City of Laurel, home of the archrival Tornadoes.
It is a redefined spirit of working together and being one, which certainly has not always been the feeling in Jones County as a whole. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Laurel, Sandersville and Ellisville police departments are working together as well as they ever have. The Laurel City Council finds a way to make things work with a politically divided council. It was not always like that, with meetings that would span hours and devolve into near chaos at times. The Board of Supervisors is operating smoothly as well.
If working together and supporting your rivals for the betterment of the county could work, could it not work on a grander scale? OK, we are dreamers. But, as John Lennon said, paraphrasing, “We’re not the only ones.”
Congratulations, Mustangs. Look for more special coverage in the coming days!
