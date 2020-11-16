Gov. Tate Reeves is taking some heat nationally for saying that if a national mask mandate is ordered, he will, for the most part, ignore it and do what is best for his constituency. The pushback he received mostly came from national voices. Mississippi residents should be applauding.
Reeves and his experts know — or at least we hope they do — what is best for this state. John Bel Edwards knows what is best for Louisiana and Rick DeSantis knows what is best for Florida. One-size-fits-all, federally mandated dictates certainly fly in the face of the American experiment — a group of states with the general overview from the federal government.
Of course, the more and more the people become dependent on the federal government, the more beastly it becomes. The notion of sovereign states is disappearing to the whims of what comes out of Washington, D.C. It is a scary time for those who wish for limited federal government and believe in states’ rights.
We doubt Joe Biden could point to Hattiesburg on a map. We doubt he has ever heard of Laurel — or at least remembers hearing about Laurel. So how would he know better than those on the ground what is best for Laurel? Reeves, on the other hand, has his finger on the pulse of the state and is acting on that. He has flagged hot-spot counties for mask mandates. That list is fluid by week and is dictated by local numbers. It is the prudent approach and one we applaud Reeves for making.
More and more positive news continues to emerge of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. When those become available, maybe this national nightmare we have been experiencing since February will finally subside. Frankly, we are all sick and tired of being sick and tired of this disease. Until that vaccine is readily available, we urge prudence when in public. The best defense — at least depending on the week and what the infectious disease specialist du jour tells us – right now is wearing a mask. But we don’t need a national, one-size-fits-all mandate on mask wearing.
Reeves understands that. We hope he sticks to his guns and follows his conservative principles, because the pressure likely will mount to bow to the wishes of the federal government. With more governors such as Reeves, we can be the United STATES of America and not the Federation of America.
