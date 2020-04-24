Gov. Reeves will take a beating no matter what decision he makes. Extend the stay-at-home order and draw the ire of Mississippians thirsting to get back to work and open businesses. Protests have erupted in several states over stay-at-home orders as people are fed up with living in fear. End the stay-at-home order, though, and every political opponent and a virulently anti-Republican national media will be coming with blood dripping from their mouths. All one has to do is look at the beating Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is taking to see what the media is capable of. (Reeves was expected to make the decision Friday after the LL-C deadline. Check leader-call.com for updates)
No politician wants to get creamed in the media and we are sure Reeves falls into that category. But he has to do what is best for the entire state and not be driven to a decision by fears of “taking a beating.” No matter what decision is made, he will take a beating. So why not get the state open again?
There will be massive changes that the people of Mississippi will have to get accustomed to. But keeping the state’s already shaky economy on lockdown will make those changes exponentially worse.
As of Thursday, the most current numbers had Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases at about 5,000 and the deaths at about 200. Many of those infected and indeed having died are in long-term care facilities. Projection models of deaths in the millions and even hundreds of thousands is proving untrue. The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover from it. The fears of hospitals being overrun have proven to be untrue as well. Mississippi has tremendous medical facilities. The need now is certainly not overwhelming.
Over the years we have not been big proponents of Reeves, a darling of the Establishment. We view him as riding the coattails of those who came before him, being a “yes man” in order to rise politically. He was not a popular choice for governor and has little if any personality. But he can gain the admiration of this state’s residents by lifting that order. Phase in the reopening plans and get life back to some semblance of normal.
We hope he doesn’t bow to the pressure that will rain down on him from talking-head pundits and his political opponents.
Mississippi doesn’t lead in many things. We can lead in this — if Reeves can handle the heat.
