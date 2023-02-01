Ryan Walters’ eye-opening book that chronicled the 2014 U.S. Senate race in Mississippi had a title freedom-loving, Swamp-loathing residents here should glue to their brains: “Remember Mississippi.”

Now, Chris McDaniel, the subject of that book, is asking voters statewide to remember what levels his own party went to destroy him. As he begins his run for lieutenant governor against Establishment darling Delbert Hosemann, McDaniel should expect the same treatment.

