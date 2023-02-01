Ryan Walters’ eye-opening book that chronicled the 2014 U.S. Senate race in Mississippi had a title freedom-loving, Swamp-loathing residents here should glue to their brains: “Remember Mississippi.”
Now, Chris McDaniel, the subject of that book, is asking voters statewide to remember what levels his own party went to destroy him. As he begins his run for lieutenant governor against Establishment darling Delbert Hosemann, McDaniel should expect the same treatment.
When the Hosemann campaign called McDaniel the biggest loser in state politics, they failed to mention how and why he lost, especially in 2014 when McDaniel bucked the party bosses and challenged swamp darling Thad Cochran.
Cochran, who had clearly lost several steps both physically and mentally, found himself in the fight for his political life against McDaniel, who, about five years before running for Senate, was a shining star in the state GOP— until he didn’t follow the rules and play the game, which made him an enemy of the Establishment.
Remember, Mississippi, that McDaniel would have won the primary outright, had not a third candidate “answered a call to God” to enter the race. Had it been McDaniel and Cochran on the ballot, McDaniel would have won fair and square. He missed by percentage points, forcing a runoff.
And this is what conservative Mississippians — true conservatives, not Democrats in hiding — need to remember. The power-brokers in Mississippi, led by the Haley Barbour wing of The Swamp, swung into action. In key battleground counties, Democrats came out in droves — with some incentives, we believe — to cross over and push Cochran over the top. Another victory for The Swamp — a Swamp that most Mississippians claim to loathe.
Delbert Hosemann is no friend of conservative Mississippians. From all accounts, he is a shrewd politician gifted with the “aww shucks” Mayberry persona. Does he have the best wishes of the most conservative state in the Union in mind or his own political aspirations, which would mean a trip to the governor’s mansion in four years? You see, in the Mississippi Swamp, it is almost viewed as a right of passage — serve two terms in statewide office, then two terms as lieutenant governor, two terms as governor and then a cushy consulting job with a high-priced law firm. That is the way of The Swamp — play ball and be taken care of. It’s how politics have played out for generations. Are you not sick of it yet?
Remember, Mississippi, what The Swamp is capable of doing. Remember when you go into the voting booth in August. The choice is clear — a champion for the people or champion for the special interests waiting in line for his ascension to the governor’s mansion? The choice will be yours.
