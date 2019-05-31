We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the death of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, who was a major political player for our state for almost a half-century, first in the House of Representatives, then in the U.S. Senate, where he became chairman of the powerful Appropriations Committee.
Many Jones Countians have mixed feelings about Cochran, understandably, after the bitter U.S. Senate race between him and native son Chris McDaniel. But McDaniel isn’t holding a grudge. He was among dozens of people in local and state politics to send out a statement on Cochran’s passing. While it did acknowledge the big two-trunked elephant in the room — the battle between Establishment and Conservative branches of the party — he was also sincere in his statement:
“Thad served in the Senate my entire life. He was a patriarch of the Republican Party in Mississippi, and I grew up admiring him as a towering political figure and a gentleman. Although our political differences became apparent, my respect for him remains unchanged. If Heaven has a Senate, I trust Mississippi now holds a key chairmanship. Godspeed, Senator.”
If McDaniel can be gracious, so can the rest of us. Besides, Cochran isn’t the one who orchestrated the atrocity against McDaniel. That was the Haley Barbour machine, trying to stay relevant and hold on to power. Some people close to Cochran said he really didn’t want to run for another term, and it was obvious to most that he was in no condition to run again. But he was coerced to throw his hat in the ring again and he served for the required amount of time before he could retire mid-term and allow Gov. Phil Bryant to appoint Cindy Hyde-Smith to the post, thereby giving her a leg up in the election. It all played out just as “Boss Hogg” Barbour planned.
President Trump was among the many to react to Cochran’s death, tweeting: “He was a real Senator with incredible values — even flew back to Senate from Mississippi for important Healthcare Vote when he was desperately ill. Thad never let our Country (or me) down!”
Just about every statement about Cochran referred to him as a “statesmen” and a true “Southern gentleman.” As one of our longest-serving senators, his influence can be seen “in every corner of Mississippi,” Bryant said.
“Whether it was fighting for resources during the dark days following Hurricane Katrina on the Coast or being a zealous advocate for farmers in the Delta, he dedicated himself to serving all Mississippians,” Bryant continued. “The Quiet Persuader dominated Mississippi politics for nearly half a century, and he did so by being a gentleman. Senator Cochran has left a legacy of public service that should serve as an inspiration for all Americans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.