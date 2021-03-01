The overwhelming majority of men and woman who pin on the badge and buckle on the duty belt are true public servants. They have a sense of service and commitment to community that motivate them much more than money. No salary can compensate them for what they’re willing to sacrifice every time they go 10-8 to start a shift.
Law enforcement is more of a calling than a job, but most of them do at least get a salary and a nice benefits package as compensation.
That’s what makes the loss of Randy Chancellor even more tragic. He was an auxiliary deputy for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, volunteering his time for no other reason than to try to make this little corner of the world a better place for his family, friends, strangers and, yes, even the haters.
Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of that dark day in Jones County history, when a drunk driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the squad car head-on on Sharon Road. Deputy Randy Chancellor died. He was only 44 years old.
That stretch of highway now bears Chancellor’s name. His widow Jamie and their two daughters and the rest of his family bear the scars of losing him far too early.
Local law enforcement officials have been diligent in honoring Chancellor and being there for his family. His loved ones are reminded regularly that he has not been forgotten and his legacy will carry on forever. There’s a solemn wreath-laying ceremony in his honor every year for Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Thank goodness for his badged brothers and sisters and a community of residents who, for the most part, value and appreciate law enforcement. They’re the only ones who have been any comfort to the Chancellor family since his tragic loss.
The judicial system and the man who killed him haven’t done anything to make them feel Chancellor’s life was worthwhile. Tony Breazeale, whose blood-alcohol level (.27) would have been more than three times the legal limit of today (.08) and was double the legal limit at the time (.10), served 15 months in prison.
His life was “barely inconvenienced,” as Chancellor’s sister Lynn Patrick said. And still, he has never shown any remorse about what happened, they’ve said. We’ve seen him act callous about drinking when he testified in another case in 2018. When an attorney asked if he had been drinking, he chuckled and said, “Of course. I was having a beer on my porch. We have happy hour back there.”
Breazeale paid the small price the judicial system required of him, and of course he’s got the right to drink alcohol at his house. But his attitude about it just came across as … nonchalant. Maybe it’s because his testimony was 18 years to the day after he crashed into and killed Chancellor.
But getting to go on with life drinking cold beer on the deck of his Bridgewater home isn’t enough for Breazeale. He’s now petitioning the court to wipe the felony from his record and restore his right to own guns. He wants life to go on as if the fatal crash he caused never happened.
We know Randy’s loved ones wish they had that option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.