Changing the State of Mississippi flag already has more momentum today than it has in more than 20 years. As today’s Page 1 story lays out, a bipartisan group of Legislators, with the blessing of Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, are trying to get enough support to legislatively change the flag.
Mississippi’s is the most controversial of all state flags because of the inclusion of the flagin the corner. Often referred to as the “stars and bars,” the symbol is most representative of the South’s cause to separate from the Union. It is divisive in that it draws the extreme passions of both sides.
On one side are those who see that symbol as a constant reminder of a symbol that first represented the Confederacy but was then hijacked by white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan. Many believe that no true reconciliation and healing can happen from generations of bigotry and racism as long as that symbol still flies as the representation of our state in the Union.
On the other side are those who see not hatred in that symbol but deep-rooted pride in their ancestry. They see bravery in the face of an invasion by, for all intents and purposes, a foreign power. Heritage is ingrained in that symbol.
Changing the flag legislatively will be difficult but not impossible. More than 30 Republican members of the House will have to vote for it to create veto-proof legislation. Is Mississippi’s majority Republican state government willing to do that? Doubtful.
Plus, many people will point to the 2001 vote on the state flag, a 2-1 majority to keep it. But the world has changed drastically over the last two decades — and particularly in the last two weeks. To put in perspective: when that vote was taken, Facebook was still three years from entering our world. Now think about how the world — specifically Mississippi — has changed since 1894 when that flag was first adopted.
Should legislators or the people decide the time is right for a change, it would be replaced by the Stennis Flag, designed by the granddaughter of the late Sen. John C. Stennis. The flag represents unity, honor and spirituality, its designer has said.
Will it ever be the official representation of Mississippi? Let the debates commence — again.
