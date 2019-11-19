Pulitzer Prize winner Paul Greenberg summed up his method of column writing with this: “First I pull out a gun and start shooting, then I draw bull’s eyes around the holes.” Perfect description. That’s how good, persuasive opinion writing is done. The colunist has a point of view, then supports that point of view with his or her choice of source material, which can include anecdotal evidence or even speculation. It’s an opinion, after all.
News reporting is different. A credible source can contact a journalist with a tip, and that journalist may believe the tip is true. But if the journalist checks it out and it isn’t true, he or she is obligated to report that, if a story is filed.
House impeachment hearings apparently work like the former, not the latter. Democrat committee members have determined that President Trump is guilty, so now they’re desperately scrambling to find “facts” to support that verdict. Their approach is about the same as so many people on social media, whose method of attack can be summed up in three words: “Ready. Fire. Aim.”
It’s a shame that people elected to our great nation’s stately law-making bodies can be so partisan — yes, on both sides. People who govern based on feelings or the prevailing sentiment of their most influential donors or with a goal of personal gain aren’t fit for office … And, unfortunately, that describes the majority of our elected officials — again, on both sides.
True leaders who are truth-seekers will stand before the people who elected them and offer honest explanations, even if it’s not what they want to hear. They take time to inform, to teach. Standing in front of angry supporters and saying things that stir them up isn’t leadership — for either side.
The impeachment hearing is a sham. It’s being conducted by people who already have their minds made up. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. Rep. Adam Schiff, with his perpetually astonished expression and condescending demeanor, is an example of everything that’s wrong with politics. The country would be better off if he were more like the fictional Adam Schiff, the original district attorney on Law & Order. DA Schiff was ever mindful of politics, but he was not influenced by anything other than right or wrong. It’s too bad that is fiction — for both sides.
