If you have a child, grandchild, nephew, niece, friend or acquaintance in high school, we urge each of you to deliver today’s edition to him or her. More specifically, today’s front page.
The horror seen on today’s front page was not real — thank God. The blood and bodies and wrecked cars were placed there on purpose. There will be no one taken to the hospital because of those wrecked cars.
But the message is crystal clear — what was shown on the Northeast Jones football field is all-too-common to our first-responders, law enforcement and volunteers. And they want to get the message that on prom night, when youthful exuberance sometimes crosses paths with alcohol or other mind-altering substances, such a scene could play out here.
We hope the students at NEJ listened to the presentations and the speeches. We hope they find a first-responder or law enforcement official and ask what it is like to go to such a scene. It is horrific, whether it be the first time one responds or the 100th.
The community again owes a debt of gratitude to Lance Chancellor — Jones County’s Mr. Everything — the Powers Volunteer Fire Department and the hundreds of others who work tirelessly in an effort to get students to think before acting. One life decision could alter the course of families forever.
Prom is a magical time in the life of a high school student. Memories will be made that will be talked about long into the future. We want everyone to be able to tell those stories in the years to come.
So, please, look again at Page 1 in today’s paper. Imagine it is real, because it so easily could be. Imagine the pain for the families, the friends and the effects it has on those who will rush to rescue. Each decision we make will become a spider web of who it will affect.
Enjoy prom and all it has to offer. But please please please — with sugar on top and a cherry on top of it — be responsible. If you see a friend or classmate about to act irresponsibly, step in. Any good parent would tell a child in a heartbeat whether it be 11 p.m. or 4 a.m., he or she would gladly get out of bed to pick up that child instead of getting a phone call about a real-life scene mirrored on the Northeast Jones football field
