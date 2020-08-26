It is always tough to lose one of your own. Sadly, that is what happened Monday when an icon in Laurel and Jones County newspapers passed away at age 57 after a battle with cancer.
Robin Bice criss-crossed Jones County for more than 30 years soliciting advertisements for the Leader-Call — under several different ownerships — and The ReView of Jones County. She was an old-school newspaper professional with ink in her blood and a gift for not only selling advertising but for selling Laurel and Jones County.
And, boy, was she good at it. Tough as a nickel steak at times and caring as a grandmother at others, Robin exemplified what an old-school newspaper worker was — hard-nosed, dogged and willing to put in whatever effort was needed to get the job done. Those efforts included tireless hours and who knows how many hundreds of thousands of road miles going from advertiser to advertiser.
To those of us at this newspaper, though, she was like the den mother to our clan. She sometimes butted heads with those in the editorial department, but at the end of the day, it was just a part of the business and always ended with hugs and laughter. As one old newspaper scribe once put it, “There is a reason the advertising department is on the second floor and editorial is on the seventh floor.”
Luckily for us in this office — and you, our readers — the newspaper business runs in the Bice family as her daughter Lakyn has been working at the Leader-Call for the past six years and is a valued, amazingly talented member of the newspaper staff. Anyone who has renewed a subscription or called the Leader-Call in praise or complaint has likely dealt with Lakyn. So many have followed the stories of Lakyn’s two Royal Office Babies as well. (Her latest adventure will appear in Saturday’s newspaper.)
Although health issues forced Robin from her post as advertising director in 2018, there was no doubt she was — and always will be — a lasting member of the newspaper family that calls Laurel and Jones County home.
Their will be a tribute page Saturday honoring this icon of local journalism.
“Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”
