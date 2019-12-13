Early Thursday morning saw a new start for South Central Regional Medical Center — the facility locked the doors of its old emergency room and opened those of its new one.
As Emergency Medical Director Jeremy Rogers noted, nurses and doctors will no longer have to walk the “Green Mile,” taking a long lap around the service counters to reach patient rooms on the other side of the hall. The expansion has afforded the facility more corridor space for mobility and quick response. Rooms are now more open, a necessity that advancements in medical equipment have called for. Physical patient documents and test samples can be sent to other wings via a pneumatic tube chute. And on and on.
The new 28,000-square-foot ER is the result of almost 15 years of planning. A few internet warriors have rolled their eyes at the expansion, as they are quick to criticize our medical care providers and numerous other public service professions. But first-responders and the men and women at SCRMC are so often the only people standing between us and an early demise. It’s easy to bite our thumbs at these people until we need them.
With increased mobility, communication and improvements to the trauma rooms, the ER will have a greater chance at giving quick care when needed. Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton will give testimonial about SCRMC after a motorcycle accident resulted in his leg looking “like a Home Depot project.” Thanks to his many doctors and surgeons, he doesn’t have to drag his foot around like Igor. When you’re a journalist, it’s easier to get quotes from children and their parents when you don’t look like Igor.
Furthermore, the hospital’s new ER is open far earlier than expected, which is almost unheard of for such undertakings. Its opening in December is well-timed for the entire community; former Soso fire chief Glen Musgrove, who recently saved a family from their burning home, noted the severe uptick in fires and related injuries in the winter months.
In 2009, he said, there were 30 structure fires in the area in 30 days between Thanksgiving and mid-January. As more people string up lights and turn their space heaters on, happily believing that “that couldn’t happen to me,” the ER and our public safety departments will stand by.
As for the thumb-biters and eye-rollers: Yes, it costs money to expand a hospital. But why complain? Why even suggest that an ER patient’s improved chance to live isn’t worth the expense? It is.
