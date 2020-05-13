Mercy, has this been a rough couple months! Two months have passed since we crafted almost an entire section of this newspaper out of COVID-19 information.
The hysterics were just kicking in — why is toilet paper still so scarce? — and people were losing their minds. The talking heads on TV media were stoking the fears. We reported nothing but facts from trusted sources. We wanted to give you a glimpse of what might be coming.
We have come a long way.
Can we pause for a moment and all say a prayer right now that a cure or vaccination is found for this virus or we fight it off much like the flu. While we are at it, can we pray that somehow politics finds its way to the back seat. We can’t keep going like this.
OK, welcome back.
In our coverage, we have relied predominantly on South Central Regional Medical Center. The hospital staff has been forthcoming, has talked as openly as it could and put the right people in the right places.
South Central also had an advantage: fantastic timing. The massive hospital expansion and new emergency room — complete with isolation rooms — finished shortly before the major medical crisis of our times hit.
As you saw today when you opened the paper, a single pamphlet fell from the pages. We urge you to read this thoroughly. The hospital — as Uncle Sam might say — “Wants you!” We cannot ignore our health out of fear.
The hospital is the safest place in Jones County. If you can go to Walmart for eggs and milk, you certainly can go to the premier medical center in our area for treatment.
Since the beginning of COVID-19, we have trusted South Central to bring you — through us — valuable, sane information. On that flyer is valuable, sane information.
You should trust South Central, too. The people there have consistently been spot-on with their information.
The hospital is open for business.
“NO LINES, NO WAITING!”
