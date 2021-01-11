On Monday, congressional Democrats are expected to introduce a second wave of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. One year ago, they impeached the man for a phone call to a foreign leader, a phone call that has proved to be far from an impeachable offense. The House voted to impeach, while the Senate found him not guilty. He should never have been impeached, but with a terribly partisan Democrat-controlled House, we should all be surprised that he was only impeached once.
Dems knew there was no way he would be removed from office, but at least they could attach a political scarlet letter around his neck. The Democrat end game, though, would have been for him to be banned from ever running for president again. Establishment Washington is scared to death that Trump will run again — and win — in 2024.
Now the Democrats will use as their impeachable excuse a speech he gave before supporters rioted and charged the U.S. Capitol. Trump likely will get impeached a second time, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that there is no chance for a Senate trial before Trump leaves office. Even if a trial were to commence, it is highly unlikely there would be the two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to convict him.
So this will be another act of Democrat futility, aimed solely at embarrassing a president already on his way out the door. They will do it in a flam-flam way using a simple majority vote with little thought beyond “he is dangerous.” Trump’s speech to supporters and the actions of a faction of them who stormed the Capitol dampened his political career. His reign will be over in a matter of days, and because of what happened, he’ll be the lamest of lame ducks for the remainder of his term. He is no threat. He’s been canceled by Big Tech and lawmakers. Anyone who is pushing hard for impeachment is not as interested in ending the president’s political career as they are in boosting their own.
Just think, less than a month ago, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her ilk were screaming from the rafters that the most pressing issue in America was getting citizens $2,000 stimulus checks. But the opportunity to zing her enemy presented itself. Like the swamp monster she is, Pelosi leaped at the chance.
Politics is a cesspool of opportunism and Democrats are masters at it. We are watching that play out right in front of our faces with another shameful impeachment fiasco.
