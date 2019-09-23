Two years before Columbine High School became a household name due to a mass shooting in 1999, Luke Woodham killed two students and injured seven at Pearl High School in Rankin County. Woodham’s shooting, it could be said, ignited modern-day school shootings.
Over the 22 years since Woodham’s shooting at Pearl, Americans have suffered through horrific school shootings in places as docile as Parkland, Fla., and Newtown, Conn. The notion of “it can’t happen here” is no longer viable. School shootings could happen anywhere. It could happen right here, in docile places such as Moselle or Glade. It is a terrible, frightening, sobering thought — but one that is today’s reality.
We admire Jones County resident Sherman Smith for his passion in trying to get a full-time deputy to patrol every school in Jones County. We have been a supporter of that plan and continue to be. While a deputy at each school might not prevent a school shooting, it could limit the damage done in case of, God forbid, a school shooting.
Our children are the most precious resource we have. They are the future of this county and state and there should be nothing that we won’t do to protect them as best we can. But that will cost money. The county has six elementary schools and the career and technical center. The high school and junior highs are staffed by school resource officers. That is a minimum of seven deputies with equipment and a patrol car. The numbers add up quickly. If county tax money was used, the Laurel schools would have to be included because tax dollars also come from the city. If that were the case, even more deputies would be needed.
No one likes tax increases — especially us — and we were vocal in railing against a ridiculous proposed budget increase for the sheriff’s department. But there has to be a way to put security at the schools without a crippling tax increase.
Supervisors and school Superintendent Tommy Parker mentioned grants and we have a diamond of a grant writer right here with Lance Chancellor, who works for the sheriff’s department. If anyone could get funding, it would be him. Would school resource officers, much like the ones who currently staff the high schools and middle schools, be enough security for the elementary schools? Is there any way to deputize retired officers or military to secure our schools?
The ball is moving forward and we are confident in the school board and county board to reach a solution that will make our children as safe as possible without breaking the taxpayers’ bank.
