To judge a candidate for any office from House of Representatives to lieutenant governor, it is important for everyone voting in that race to understand how he or she is perceived “back home.”
In Jones County, state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Ellisville) has won election after election with overwhelming support. In 2014, the turnout and numbers for him in his race for U.S. Senate were absolutely off the charts to the point, McDaniel said, his staff couldn’t even believe it.
In Jones County, the people know Chris. They know his consistent push for principles over politics. They know his strong conservative roots based on the principles of Ronald Reagan. They know he is a fighter who will have their back at every turn. They know he will never change parties for political expediency — something his opponent for lieutenant governor Delbert Hosemann certainly has done.
And because of that steely-eyed dedication to principles of liberty and freedom and less government, he has been swept back into the state Senate time and time again. People in Jones County know Chris McDaniel, and the support he gets is emblematic of that.
Detractors will respond, “Well, of course Jones County supports him, he is from there.”
To that, we say put on your time machine glasses all the way back to … June 28.
Six-term incumbent Steven Palazzo faced political newcomer Mike Ezell in the Republican primary runoff. Palazzo is from the Gulf Coast, which is made up primarily of Jackson, Hancock and Harrison counties. If any place in Mississippi should have been a Palazzo stronghold, it would have been in his own backyard. Yet the results were shocking, with Ezell winning about 60 percent of the votes in those three counties en route to unseating an incumbent in a state not used to having incumbents unseated. The people in those counties knew Palazzo best — and they knew that he was the wrong choice and sent him packing.
Look at how the people who know a candidate best vote. Rarely are they wrong.
