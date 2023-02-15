Chris McDaniel, flanked by his sons Cambridge, left, and Chamberlain, announces his intention to run for lieutenant governor. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Chris McDaniel, flanked by his sons Cambridge, left, and Chamberlain, announces his intention to run for lieutenant governor. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

 

To judge a candidate for any office from House of Representatives to lieutenant governor, it is important for everyone voting in that race to understand how he or she is perceived “back home.” 

In Jones County, state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R-Ellisville) has won election after election with overwhelming support. In 2014, the turnout and numbers for him in his race for U.S. Senate were absolutely off the charts to the point, McDaniel said, his staff couldn’t even believe it.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.