It’s going to be a scorcher today under sunny skies in Jones County and one of the best musical events of the year will take place today (Saturday) starting at 3 p.m. at Laurel’s Slowboat Brewing Co.
Laurelpalooza is a tradition in the city that had fallen dormant until four years ago when Knight Butcher owners Chad and Terri Knight teamed with Slowboat and other sponsors to produce the event, which is free to attend.
Proceeds from the event will go to Laurel Main Street and the Laurel Arts League to help pay for entertainment at the Loblolly Festival and Day in the Park, two other showcase events for The City Beautiful.
We urge you to go downtown today and see what’s happening. While down there, visit our friends at the Cotton Boll, Patina’s, Southern Antique Mall, Epic Styles, Lott Furniture and so many others. Treasures are everywhere to be found these days in downtown Laurel.
Of course, take a visit to the Knight Butcher, you cannot go wrong there.
Then lace up the dancing shoes for an afternoon of local, live music. It is a win-win-win for everyone.
The brewery is at the corner of North Magnolia and 5th Street across the street diagonally from the post office.
