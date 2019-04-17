For many months now, the people who watch Sheriff Alex Hodge’s weekly “SO Live” show on Facebook have been hearing him say how transparent the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is.
That self-assessment shows exactly why there needs to be an independent media source covering him and his department.
Hodge recently quoted himself on his beloved Facebook page: “A direct connection to real time information is better than any third party source ever will be. This allows us to move forward together with greater efficiency and effectiveness.” He continually characterizes himself and his department as “transparent” while delivering his department’s “news” on Facebook.
We don’t want this to come off as hyperbole, but do a Google search of countries that have state-controlled media. Which example would residents here prefer: North Korea? China? Russia?
That’s apparently how Hodge sees the ideal “relationship” between the media and him and his department working: He tells them what to report, and if they stray from that, then they’re cut off. Giving out your cellphone number and standing in front of a camera reporting what you want people to know doesn’t make you transparent. No, reporting on yourself, with no checks and balances from an independent third party, is commonly referred to as “propaganda.”
He understands the concept when it comes to law enforcement. If anyone in his department is involved in anything from a fender bender to a fatal wreck to a shooting with a suspect, then another department investigates the incident. That’s protocol. Even if everybody involved is a model officer without a blemish on his or her career, it’s done that way so there will be no appearance of impropriety.
If he answered questions and/or provided information on incidents he may not want to release, that would be considered “transparent.” By avoiding those things and only putting out information that he chooses, he is being a dictator. That’s not an overstatement, either. There’s a reason that our country’s Founding Fathers put Freedom of the Press as No. 1 in the Bill of Rights.
Hodge was right when he posted that we had a good working relationship for 11-plus years. That’s because we marched in goose-step with his regime, for the most part. When we had the audacity to quote a suspect in his ballyhooed Misdemeanor of the Century on Lyon Ranch Road and show a receipt for dog food that she had purchased for the “starving” pets, he made it his mission to discredit us. He drew first blood.
He didn’t have enough confidence in his case to just let it play out in the courts and vindicate his “three-month investigation” into “animal cruelty” at a place where a local shelter dumped its unadoptable animals so it could maintain its status as a no-kill shelter. Never mind that he never set foot on the property until the made-for-TV raid had been orchestrated. Never mind that he had to humiliate a respected couple, parading Mary Ellen Senne and her war-hero, dementia-stricken husband in front of the media after doing a body-cavity search on them at the jail.
The propagandists stick together, apparently, to help each other — Hodge in an effort to gain national notoriety and SCAR and the Humane Society of the United States to solicit donations.
Even before our falling out, a longtime president of the Alabama Press Association and a multi-term president of the Mississippi Press Association agreed that it was a real problem for Hodge to report “news” on the department’s Facebook page. What’s even more inexplicable is that it wasn’t done in response to bad press. No, he was getting good press from us 99.99 percent of the time.
The troubling trend with Hodge is that he wants to control everything, from dispatch to every phase of county government to every law enforcement agency in the Pine Belt, it appears. He also wants to control the media. When he didn’t get his way with us, he threw a cyber hissy fit and took aim at us — all because we did our job better than he did his.
An independent press is one of the key cogs in good government. That’s why it’s referred to as the Fourth Estate, because it’s considered the fourth branch of government, after the Executive, Legislative and Judicial. Every public entity should welcome our scrutiny. If not, then there’s a problem.
Heil, Hodge!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.