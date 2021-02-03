Student-athletes through the Free State and surrounding areas signed their names to scholarship papers on Wednesday to pursue both athletic and academic excellence. Congratulations to each of those signees.
We urge each of those signees to understand the opportunity that now lies before them and to seize that opportunity. Whether signing to play at the highest levels of Division I or electing to take the route through junior college, each of those student-athletes now has the first step in the path toward the future.
Dream big but be humble in your endeavors. Only a smattering of all athletes will reach the highest level. Keep that in the back of your minds as you hit the athletic fields. Put as much, if not more effort into the classroom, for that is where the foundation for your true future lies. For one day, everyone’s athletic career will come to an end, but education never ceases. By putting down the foundation for your futures, it will allow you to make a difference in any endeavor you choose.
So many of us love athletics in the Free State and we have enjoyed watching as you have advanced from young high schooler to soon-to-be college athlete. There are no shortage of great athletes in our area and that certainly was on display on Tuesday’s Signing Day.
For the past year, the world has been turned upside down by a virus that we had no control over. We all have weathered storms and the students and student-athletes are no exception. They, too, had the normalcy of their education thrown into flux. Conquering those challenges will do nothing but help as you face the challenges of the future. You will find those challenges to be great, but by no means unconquerable. To meet the challenges of the future, it starts with you, who are our future.
Take advantage of this chance and don’t let the special opportunities which you now have to slip through your fingers. The world will be in your hands one day. Seize it. Make a difference.
