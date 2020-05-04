As a professional wrestler in the hey-day of the World Wrestling Federation, Ted DiBiase went by the name “The Million Dollar Man.” If a report issued by State Auditor Shad White of Sandersville is proved correct, he will go down in history as The Million Dollar Sham.
DiBiase, who is an ordained minister, is accused of being a part of “egregious misspending” on the part of the Department of Human Services. The report from White, who has tackled corruption since being appointed then, outlined a scheme that cost taxpayers nearly $100 million meant for needy families.
Disgraceful.
According to the report, DiBiase and his sons Ted Jr. and Brett were paid large sums from the Mississippi Community Education Center and Family Resource Center... for work that was not performed, for unreasonable travel costs, or with little proof the programs helped the needy.
The DiBiases certainly were not the only ones implicated. Funds intended for needy families were used to stage concerts, pay speeding tickets, hire lobbyists and multiple donations were made with no proof the programs helped the needy.
Legislators and their families got in on the deal, too, with free gym memberships using food stamp funds. MCEC Director Nancy New purchased three cars — one at more than $50,000 — for her family, and also paid salaries and bills for other members of the family. Her son Zach took a loan out against his MCEC retirement plan, then paid it back using assistance for the poor, the report showed.
The more one reads into this scheme the angrier one should get.
The findings will now be delivered to the federal government, which will determine how to handle the charges against the DHS. Those consequences could include cuts to future grants from the federal government or penalties.
To take advantage of funds desperately needed by residents in this state is despicable. The fact that at least one of the accused perpetrators is a minister is even more despicable. “Sinister” is more like it.
We again are thrilled at the work White and the State Auditor’s Office is doing to fight corruption. This is the most lucrative operation busted and we hope that when the findings do come down, the penalties are severe.
In Jones County, known for so many years for its corruption, having such anti-corruption crusaders hailing from that same county is special. Keep it up, Shad, there are more people out there who need to get busted.
