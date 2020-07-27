Thank you to all of the people who posted comments against us on the Black Lives Matter Mississippi Facebook page. The publicity should be good for business. Productive people who actually contribute to the well-being of our community and economy believe that if you’re against us, we’re probably doing something right.
For BLM supporters who actually care about truth and accuracy, here’s the story behind our story on Saturday’s unity walk being canceled. Laurel School District officials contacted us to let us know that they had not granted permission for any group to congregate “Between The Bricks” (the nickname for the Laurel High football stadium) as we had reported last Tuesday from information on your Facebook page. It was in the story we did about the peaceful unity walk/voter-registration drive the previous Saturday.
A closer look at your page showed that the address for the event was listed as 1205 Queensburg Ave. — not “Between The Bricks,” as your post mistakenly reported. You chided us for “fake news,” embracing Trump’s phrase, but your information wasn’t accurate either. That’s Oak Park Elementary, not Laurel High. Still school property, though, so same problem. We wanted to find out for sure what was going on so we wouldn’t have to correct the correction.
School officials noted that Oak Park stadium is Laurel Parks & Recreation property, so we contacted Director Elvin Ulmer. His office had not granted permission, so he suggested we contact the city. We did that and got the statement that the walk had been “canceled due to lack of insurance and misinformation on the event application.”
Just as we’ve seen across the country, BLM has no qualms with violating the law. The group gathered and local law enforcement and officials decided to provide escorts and road barriers despite the lack of a permit. Wisely, they were choosing their battles. A lot of marchers would have loved to have videos of being arrested at a peaceful (albeit illegal) protest. Instead, the police, who are not popular among many segments of the BLM movement, provided safe passage for the group.
We didn’t want your unity walk to be canceled — we reported what officials informed us. We asked for a statement from a gentleman who inboxed us as a rep of BLM-Mississippi, but he didn’t follow up.
All of that is exactly what happened, and it’s all in emails/texts/inboxes. In retrospect, a better headline would have been “Permit denied for unity walk.” BLM’s communication could have been better, too. Churches and organizations reach out to us all the time to publicize their events, and we do. It’s simple. Perhaps you just wanted to be mad.
When we reported on the march that was coming up the previous Saturday, you complained about that, too, taking a portion of “Our View” and posting it out of context. That editorial reported, accurately, that local law enforcement was preparing for the possibility of BLM and Antifa attaching themselves to the unity march. We didn’t say those groups were coming; law enforcement received intelligence that it was possible, so, admirably, they prepared rather than being caught off guard. We also offered a public-service message that those groups would not be facing a passive group of polite Christians if they attempted to take the state flag from Hellfighters, as rumored.
We expect Facebook groups to be reactionary, not reasonable. But we were disappointed to see a handful of individuals in the group who know us and have been beneficiaries of reporting we’ve done on their behalf that was unpopular with our mainstream audience, yet they still took shots at us. They know our hearts, but apparently they got caught up in the mob mentality and blasted us anyway. That was disappointing. Shame on you.
It was sad to see all of the wide-eyed tourists stumble into all of this when they were here expecting to see the Home Town from TV.
As for the groups that arm themselves and protect the statues, don’t blame them for being prepared to protect the Confederate monuments. They’re not “woke,” but they’re awake … they’ve seen the statues defaced and toppled in other cities across the country. It’s not far-fetched to believe it could happen here.
Protesters ignored history lessons about the state flag not being the one Confederates fought under. It was the flag that was adopted in 1894, a full generation after the War Between the States. They argued that hate groups like the KKK had adopted the Confederate flag, so that was enough reason to abolish it …
Well, all of that rioting, looting, violence and chants of “pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” have been done under the Black Lives Matter banner. That’s inarguable. Using that same argument, if you don’t want to be met with resistance, disassociate yourself from that atrocious organization.
