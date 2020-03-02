In a couple of weeks, those of us in journalism will celebrate “Sunshine Week.” It’s the one week we remind ourselves — and our engaged readers — of the year-’round effort to shed light in the dark corners where roaches thrive. The light, or even the threat of it, has a disinfecting effect. The fear of exposure can prevent bad things from happening. Or it can prevent bad things from happening again.
People who are on a pedestal because of their power or their pristine reputation are fearful of exposure. They’ll do whatever it takes to protect themselves. Payoffs. Threats. Blackmail … And if their power is a byproduct of their reputation, that fear is even more intense and they may take more desperate measures to protect themselves.
Accusers usually get put on trial — literally or figuratively — and too many people don’t have the backbone to go forward with the steps to take down a person who does dastardly deeds. Their cowardice, couched as rationalization, is the reason so many predators have been emboldened in the pursuit of their evil ways for years.
Still, one has to sympathize with the victims. After all, they simply signed up to go work somewhere, not to have their lives exposed in order to become soldiers in the battle against sexual harassment.
That dilemma is the reason Non-Disclosure Agreements are so common. It’s also what allows serial abusers to make a sport of preying on people. The discussion of NDAs has become popular enough to become a recognizable acronym because of Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. The billionaire businessman has signed several over the years with employees in his empire. They got paid. He got a pass. That’s how it works.
The trouble with NDAs is they’re non-specific. Reasonable people make a distinction between an inappropriate comment, a crude joke, flirtatious behavior, unwanted touching and full-on sexual assault. Bloomberg insists he only made jokes. Maybe so. But the people whose names were on the checks he wrote are forbidden from saying anything about it. That was their choice when they decided to get paid instead of going to court.
People in power have been targeted by disgruntled employees/partners, no doubt, and they decided it was easier and more cost-effective to write a check instead of defending themselves. But when they decide to go that route, they have to know that people are free to assume the worst about them. After all, an NDA is sort of like being on the sex-offender registry — there is no distinction for the degrees of offenses. The man who kidnapped random children from the park is listed right there with the 19-year-old schlub who had consensual sex with the almost-15-year-old girl he was in high school with.
Think about all of the high-profile sexual-harassment cases that have come to light — Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America. All have some common denominators. They are rich and powerful, with plenty to lose. But all were allowed to continue to abuse untold numbers of victims because no one was willing to step up and say, “Enough!” Or, sadly, no one believed them because they waited too long or they didn’t come forward and let others follow.
If all the victims would have reported what happened to the proper authorities soon after the incidents, they could have been put together. There’s power in numbers. That’s important in every case. It’s your obligation as a member of the human species to report this kind of behavior.
Most of the abusers we hear about are famous and most of their indiscretions were transactional — the struggling actress wanted a job, the dirty old mogul wanted something else. But in the most common and tragic cases, the abusers hold power and influence over single mothers and other vulnerable marks. They’re at factories, fast-food places, schools … or churches. They’re in places where there are no policies or protections for whistleblowers. That’s why victims have to step up. Shine a light on predators. Together. Don’t wait another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.