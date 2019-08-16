There was a character on Saturday Night Live whose catchphrase was, “Simmer down now!” That’s what we want to say to all of the people with this sky-is-falling mentality when it comes to politicians. You see it at the national, state and local level. Heck, it may have made its way to middle-school student council elections by now.
These people who make sport of supporting their candidates and blasting their opponents make the loudest parents in the bleachers at youth sporting events seem meek. They’re not content to say, “Hey, I think my candidate has done (or will do) a good job and, you know, his opponent is a good guy, too …”
No, there’s this growing element of people who are so fully invested in their candidate, it would be funny if it weren’t so frightening. Call it the Snowflake Effect.
“OMG, I’m moving out of the country/state/county/city/middle school if HE wins this election,” they’ll post with all sorts of wild emojis. “We’re doomed to a life of poverty and despair if MY CANDIDATE doesn’t win. If you care about world hunger, babies, the rain forest, the melting glaciers and puppies, you HAVE TO vote for MY CANDIDATE. A vote for THE OTHER GUY is a vote that will fulfill Biblical prophecy as spelled out in the Book of Revelation.”
It’s sad that so many people believe their lives, their happiness, their opportunities are dependent upon who sits in some governmental office. Sure, officials have the power to establish an environment that either encourages or discourages individual liberty. But either way, people can still prosper if they persevere.
Our local, state and national governments are set up so as not to allow rogue, power-hungry leaders to gain ultimate control over our lives. They can try. But we the people have the power to stop it. And we in the media have a responsibility, as the unofficial fourth branch in our brilliant system of checks and balances, to serve as the last line of defense. Our duty is to make sure people are informed and empowered to put a stop to it if an official forgets that he is there to serve, not to be served.
Our leaders need to be humble and accessible, not hostile and arrogant. They need to be able to admit that they were wrong or that they could have handled a situation better. People respect that. But when a leader consistently blames others for anything that goes wrong or feels compelled to surround himself with yes men (and women) to defend and/or rationalize indefensible actions or inactions, then it’s time for new leadership.
It’s interesting to note that all the misdeeds we are being accused of by a small but very vocal group are actually — and verifiably — being done by the ones who are pointing fingers at us.
Our message to the sheriff is simple and direct: If we are wrong about what we have reported, sue us. But he won’t because he knows he would be exposed as the one who can’t seem to tell the truth about anything.
