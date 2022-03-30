Daytime talk-show pioneer Maury Povich recently announced his retirement after 21 years on the air. Twenty-one years of telling single parents whose babies each one of us are raising has the correct father. Imagine that, for 21 years, enough people watched paternity tests to keep it on the air.
Povich was a pioneer in train-wreck television, alongside the likes of Geraldo Rivera, Sally Jessy Raphael, Morton Downey Jr. and the king of them all, Jerry Springer, who was once the mayor of a major U.S. city. He has made a fortune of watching people beat up each other.
While those were the pioneers, it is amazing how quickly our attention spans can switch from something substantive to something completely useless in the quest to better our lives.
The biggest problems facing actual Americans are:
• Out-of-control gas prices
• Cost of basic life essentials
• Virtually unchecked mass border crossings
• A president who, through his son Hunter, is a compromised, corrupt leader
• A president who clearly is not in charge getting us closer to an on-the-ground war in Ukraine against a nuclear weapon-armed Russia.
What is taking top billing as of this Tuesday morning writing? An actor slapping an actor. Newscasts dedicate hours of time talking about the slap heard round the world. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. No COVID-19 news. A little bit about Ukraine. But nothing like the coverage being given to a slap.
It’s the product of our times, having watched pregnancy tests live on camera to strippers who accidentally married their brother. Americans devour it. To feed that beast, even with a 24-hour news cycle, so much is ignored. Think of how many days cable news spent on Ukraine — nearly every second. Now it’s Will Smith.
The collective attention span of the United States can be switched on a dime, usually by an outrageous act. It is what has attracted us to Jerry Springer for 30 years, and watched thousands of fights over the paternity tests for babies we all have raised.
As a country, we are too easily distracted. Those who wish us harm can see it — and will seize it at the right time. In a sad way, we have invited it upon ourselves.
