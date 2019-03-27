On Tuesday, TV star Jussie Smollet was set free with little to no penalty, nor remorse, even though there was overwhelming evidence that he perpetrated a loathsome hate-crime hoax in order to bring more fame to himself and more division to this nation. It is quite clear that Smollet used his wealth and powerful connections to escape justice after committing a heinous crime that should have been punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Smollet’s case proves one thing: Injustice and special treatment has nothing to do with the “white privilege” tag that liberal Democrats love to throw around. No, special privilege has little or nothing to do with race. Instead, it has everything to do with money, power and connections.
It is the same money, power and connections that allowed Greg Burroughs to be charged with manslaughter instead of murder in the Katherine Sinclair shooting. It’s what allowed him to somehow manage to avoid having his mugshot appear on the arrest record. It’s what gave his family the ability to clean up a crime scene. And, most importantly, it is what enabled him to escape justice from numerous other charges, including domestic abuse, child endangerment and DUI in cases that proceeded and may have prevented the tragic death of Katherine Sinclair.
But don’t be fooled into thinking that Burroughs’ special treatment was an isolated incident. It’s not. Not even close. We have heard from hundreds of residents, most of them too scared to talk on the record, about the double standard that certain law enforcement officials, judges and public officials use when it comes to the treatment of the rich, powerful and connected.
But it’s time for all decent people to become a little braver, stand a little taller and speak a little louder about the corruption that we have right here in our own backyard. Our current, Bible-thumping sheriff is as guilty of treating people differently under the law based on their wealth, power and connections as anyone in Jones County. He let a DUI offender, who had a terrible accident that could of easily killed an innocent family, off the hook because of wealth, power and connections. The same sheriff abused an elderly couple, one a Purple Heart recipient suffering from dementia, by having them arrested, strip-searched, paraded in front of TV cameras and stealing and disposing of their own personal pets over a misdemeanor offense — after he orchestrated a publicity stunt raid on their property. The only reason that couple was treated so differently is because they were outsiders … wealthy, yes, but no connections to the powerful who run Jones County from behind the scenes.
Yes, corruption is everywhere. It’s in Washington, D.C., in Chicago and in small-town America. But that doesn’t mean we should turn a blind eye to it. We know it’s difficult when your family’s safety and your livelihood is on the line, but we also know that if people don’t speak up about it, nothing will ever change.
Come forward, be brave. Let’s all work together to shine a light onto the corruption that our sheriff and other public officials don’t want us to see or talk about. If we all stand together, WE, THE PEOPLE, can take this county back from those who think they deserve special treatment, think they are better than the rest of us, and think they can get away with any crime, including murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.