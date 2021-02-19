The “be safe, not sorry” approach that has taken hold of our society isn’t making it better. We have gone from a nation that rose to prominence because of a system that encouraged and rewarded risk-takers to a nation of hand-wringers who have to get medicated to face the everyday “challenges” of life.
The people for whom the word “parent” has become an active verb are now in charge of decisions in our day-to-day lives, and it shows. We’re being governed by helicopter moms.
They’re the ones who shout spineless officials into submission via social media in order to shut down everything at the sight of a bad cloud and halt life as we know it to help limit the spread of a virus that’s not deadly to 99 percent of those who get it.
Bad weather and COVID-19 are legitimate risks, of course, and we’re not making light of that. But in this day and age, with instant communication, decisions on school/business shutdowns can be made and communicated in an instant. It’s not like a generation ago, when officials had to assess the situation and make a decision as soon as possible. They have the luxury of waiting until the last minute to decide now.
Shutdowns are the default position these days. Officials seem to care more about fallout than data. It’s like the goal is a zero-risk society, which isn’t practical. It isn’t healthy, either. That doesn’t prepare the next generation for the real world. That’s not something we see improving any time soon, with “leaders” who cater to and exploit those fears rather than trying to help people overcome them.
The term for this younger generation is “snowflakes,” which is fitting, because it only takes a single snowflake to shut things down. But that’s not their fault. The people in power should be ashamed.
