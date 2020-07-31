On Thursday, Americans paid their final respects to Civil Rights hero John Lewis. Before we go any further, we urge the powers-that-be in Alabama to immediately change the name of the Edward Pettus Bridge in honor of John Lewis. His fight, especially on that bridge during the march to Selma, is certainly worthy of that honor.
Lewis, joined by a small army of civil rights leaders, crossed that bridge in 1965. When they began the ascent, they likely had an idea of what they would face, but that did not come into focus until reaching the apex. Waiting for them was another small army of those resisting the movement. Many of them wore badges.
The marchers did not stop. They remained peaceful facing off with dogs and getting beaten with police billy clubs. Fire hoses were turned against them, yet they never stopped marching.
It is that spirit of peacefully protesting and redressing grievances against the government that is a hallmark of our society. In the 55 years since that march, racial equality has come a long, long way. Segregated schools, separate water fountains and not being allowed to eat in the same restaurants or stay in the same hotels are a thing of the past. And as much as we are told by a segment of today’s protest movement that no progress has been made, that is an absolute lie.
Change can be made with peaceful demonstrations, as Lewis proved. The change is tangible.
Change will not come from two months of assault on federal buildings. It will not come from burning churches or destroying public property. It will not work. Look at Portland, which has had anarchist thugs trying for two months to destroy a federal courthouse. Will that change anyone’s mind? Imagine those elements marching with John Lewis when they crossed that bridge. Would they have stayed peaceful and resolute? Or would they have thrown Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks at those with the billy clubs? What made the march to Selma so effective — and the reason we still honor that sacrifice — is that in the most difficult situation, they remained resolute on their cause.
In 50 years, we still will be marveling at the sacrifices of all those who fought racial injustice in America. John Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers, Vernon Dahmer and many more will live on into eternity for not only what they did but how they went about doing it.
In 50 years, we certainly will not be paying homage to anarchists trying to burn down a courthouse while assaulting law enforcement in Oregon as a way to end police brutality.
So much to learn, if only these anarchists would take some time to learn it — and leave the Molotov cocktails at home for a few nights.
