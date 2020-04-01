As we reach COVID-19 overload — it will happen — one would think nothing else on earth is happening right now.
One need to turn to page 8 today in the legals section to see that things that will benefit us greatly are, indeed, happening. The City of Laurel is seeking bids on the long-awaited Beacon Street project.
We can imagine our post-”Home Town” residents and visitors asking, “Beacon Street?” This project has been in the works for so long, its name reflects the street name that was changed in 2015 — one year before the “Home Town” premiere episode. When the city changed the name to Leontyne Price Boulevard, the project name had to stay the same. Hence, Beacon Street.
The project will turn one of the city’s main thoroughfares into an attractive entrance to the city. It will include sidewalk work, a roundabout, landscaping and drainage work. It will be a big deal when it is done.
As an aside, note that we wrote “roundabout.” You will have plenty of time to study up on how to navigate a roundabout. It is different than that mess of an intersection at Central and 5th Avenue and Commerce Street, but still should be mastered by everyone. A wise man once compared a roundabout to ballroom dancing — when everyone is doing it correctly, it is a thing of beauty. But when one person screws up, the whole thing is ruined.
As you smile about Beacon Street, also realize that soon, we will be cruising up and down smooth avenues. It has seemed like a lifetime ago when work began on Laurel’s major thoroughfares. It has been painful for residents. But out of pain comes pleasure.
When you get depressed at the doom-and-gloom predictions of our current predicament, remember that positive things are still happening. We have something to smile about. Say cheese!
Seeking those worth of recognition
We have a challenge for our readers. We want to highlight in each issue a person who is doing the little things to keep our city and county going. We are talking about the everyday Joe and Jane — the pharmacy worker, garbage hauler, restaurant server, grocery store stocker, postal carrier and everyone in between.
Have someone in mind? Let us know by dropping an email to reporter@leader-call.com or
While our world is turned upside down, there are those worthy of recognition. Help us recognize them.
Log In
