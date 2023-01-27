The Congressional Research Service recently reported that, without substantial changes, Social Security will be insolvent by the year 2035. Let that sink in. The nation’s most precious social program is going broke. There are becoming too many people in the boat and not enough rowing. Math is winning.

That nugget of news goes hand-in-hand with the impending raising of the debt ceiling so that the most incompetent bunch of economic imbeciles this side of Saturn can continue to raid the treasury, pay off their friends and special interests to earn reelection while guiding the USS America off the financial cliff. As a nation, we owe too much. We spend too much. We promise too much.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.