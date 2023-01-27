The Congressional Research Service recently reported that, without substantial changes, Social Security will be insolvent by the year 2035. Let that sink in. The nation’s most precious social program is going broke. There are becoming too many people in the boat and not enough rowing. Math is winning.
That nugget of news goes hand-in-hand with the impending raising of the debt ceiling so that the most incompetent bunch of economic imbeciles this side of Saturn can continue to raid the treasury, pay off their friends and special interests to earn reelection while guiding the USS America off the financial cliff. As a nation, we owe too much. We spend too much. We promise too much.
But does the nation have an income problem? No. What the United States government has is a spending problem. The federal government pulls in an exorbitant amount of money each year. The United States is on pace to pull in more than $4 trillion in revenue via taxation this year alone — vastly more than any other country. Four trillion dollars is an incomprehensible amount of money. Can this country not find a way to make it by spending “only” $4 trillion per year? Of course they could, but there hasn’t been an actual budget come out of Congress since about 25 years ago.
Instead, Congress uses a hodge-podge of continuing resolutions and “omnibus” bills — the latter is the scariest since it is many thousands of pages that no one reads and is chock full of sweethearts for congressional special interests in a spending spree the likes of drunken Wall Streeters.
Again, there is not an income problem, but a spending problem. Instead of doing what is prudent and saying, “We really do have a problem spending,” elected officials say, “Would you look at this, another $2 trillion to play with?!”
When someone does even mention trying to find some ways to cut the spending to meet those obligations, the hysterics come out of the woodwork. “Republicans want to end Social Security. They want to dismantle Medicare. They want to kill grandma!” Of course, they don’t point to the bloated employment rolls of the federal government or government waste report. Oh, there is plenty to cut if there was a political will to do so.
There is none because spending is a disease — call it compulsive-buying disorder. And no amount of money is ever enough — especially when it is not their money in the first place. Our politicians are like meth addicts — always looking for that next fix. When does the meth — or in this case math — win?
Drastic action is needed and it all starts with crafting a budget. People will be mad. Some will throw tantrums. Yet always remember, we don’t have an income problem, we have a spending problem. Period.
