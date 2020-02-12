Mississippi casinos are rolling in a revenue stream that two decades ago would have seemed impossible. The addition of sports gambling at Mississippi casinos 18 months ago has led to an economic boom — and one that is poised for even more with the March Madness basketball tournament looming.
According to statistics from the Mississippi Gaming Commission, about $6.7 million was wagered at Mississippi casinos on Super Bowl Sunday, up more than $5 million from the first year sports gambling had been offered.
In 2019 on the Coast alone, 12 casinos collected $1.31 billion in revenue, which equates to huge taxes being paid to the state and municipalities. Biloxi casinos saw a $50 million increase in gross gaming revenues over 2018. We are well aware of sports betting in Jones County, as well, with Bok Homa’s Sports Book, which began before the first football weekend of the 2018 season. Some of the growth can be chalked up to the strong economy, but sports gambling certainly has played a huge role.
Mississippi is still the only state in the Southeast to have legalized sports gambling. Neighboring states, such as Louisiana, have had several unsuccessful attempts at getting sports gambling. But it won’t stay like that forever. Once states see other states’ intake of tax dollars, those states will fall in line. As we know, politicians love to spend money!
Nearly 30 years have passed since Mississippi first legalized casino gambling. The business has weathered economic calamities and hurricanes to continue to thrive.
The state is losing out on even more revenue, though. When the Legislature legalized sports betting, it was included only at state casinos. The next move, we predict, will be to allow sports betting via app. Watch for the Legislature to take up that in the near future. Geoff Freeman, former CEO of the American Gaming Association, told the Sun-Herald that Mississippi was “leaving a lot of money on the table without allowing betting via app.”
The allure of money, the projects it could fund and the impact it could have on the state economy will be too much for politicians to turn down. We guarantee that.
Is recreational marijuana legalization on the horizon? A few more years of other states’ tax numbers will decide that.
