No matter what aspect of life we talk about, there is a sports metaphor that can be used to sum it up.
Such was the case on Friday night when Tyler Oerhli and his West Jones Mustangs teammates took the floor late in the fourth quarter. The team trailed rival Laurel by two points with 1 second left on the clock. The player throwing the ball in — the in-bounder — stood 84 feet from the basket. The odds of West Jones winning were minuscule at best, as the only play that could be used would be a long heave coupled with a prayer.
When the ball hit Oerhli’s hands, he turned and launched his prayer. A few seconds later, the ball smacked the backboard and fell through the goal. The shot earned a spot on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Plays and has been viewed on the Leader-Call’s Facebook pages nearly 100,000 times.
That shot also showed that in life, we are never completely out of anything until the final buzzer sounds. As long as there is 1 second left, we can accomplish great things. As Yogi Berra would say, “It ain’t over til it’s over.” We would forgive you for thinking that the world is going crazy and we are nearing our “end,” but as long as we lean on our “teammates,” have confidence that anything can be accomplished and have that 1 second on the clock, we can do anything.
From the basketball court, we go to the golf course. If a person picks up the clubs once every three years, there is zero chance that he or she will be a standout golfer. That goes for bowling, baseball and, yes, driving on ice.
The threat to the Free State today (Tuesday) of icy roads has schools and government offices closed. For good reason. The Free State gets snow or ice maybe once every other year? Drivers in Mississippi have little experience driving on ice and snow. If a person only drives on ice or snow once every two years, is it fathomable to believe that they will know what they are doing? Driving on ice is tricky and terribly dangerous, especially behind the wheel of a three-ton hunk of metal.
We implore you for the sake of yourself, your neighbors and the first-responders who will be forced to tend to accidents involving such inexperienced drivers to stay off the roads. By Wednesday, all of this will be a memory. The temps will rise, the ice will melt and we will be back to our normal, seasonal routine on a march toward spring. We hope that you prepared a few days ago when the storm’s impact came into focus.
Just as you wouldn’t expect to be an expert golfer with one trip to the links once every 700 days, nor should you believe that you can negotiate icy roads. Please, be safe and stay home. Gather the blankets, snuggle up and enjoy a day or two inside.
