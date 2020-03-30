Dear readers, thank you for standing with us in this time of great uncertainty. Our lives have been turned upside down by an enemy no one can see. Unprecedented steps have been taken in an attempt to stop the spread of what, depending on whom one trusts, will either wipe us out or is more hype than substance.
More than two weeks ago, we published a section dedicated almost entirely to the COVID-19 virus and how it has been affecting our residents. As a public service to the most engaged readers around, we created a special section at no cost to our readers for our COVID-19 coverage.
Like most small businesses, we are persevering. We are continuing to publish three issues per week and we thank our readers and loyal advertisers for allowing us to do that. What the future for so many small businesses looks like depends heavily on how quickly we can return our lives to some semblance of normalcy.
As this virus continues to plague our world, you will be seeing some changes in our presentation. The most glaring began Saturday with our Sports page. We will be publishing a sports section on Saturday only. As talented as Sports Editor Brad Crowe is, without any sports being played it is hard to continue three sports sections per week. He is not going anywhere, though, we are just shifting his responsibilities until this crisis is over.
We will get through this — all of us. Our lives will be back together. Football coaches will soon be screaming at their players in the August swelter. Restaurants and businesses will be open again. We will be able to converse and share coffee together. It is just a matter of time.
Until then, we urge patience and, once again, reiterate South Central Regional Medical Center doctors’ advice: stay sanitary, stay sane and keep your distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.