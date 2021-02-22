As expected, the response for the Home Town 100 has been overwhelming. Our data counters have been busy compiling whom the readers of this newspaper have chosen for our annual “best of” honors. We couldn’t be happier.
For those who have been mulling getting an entry in, but haven’t — you still have time, but not much. On Page B18 of today’s Profile section is the final ballot we will publish. Filled-out ballots must be returned to our office at 318 N. Magnolia St. in Laurel by Thursday. If you plan to mail it, please get it postmarked by that day.
At the end of March, we will again be publishing our special section honoring those who have elevated themselves to the best of our Home Town. Some may be repeat winners; others may be new faces in the mix. But each of them has one thing in common: they have been selected by you as the best of the best.
When you visit businesses through Jones County, pay special attention to the walls and count how many feature their framed certificate that designates them as the best. Businesses use that as a measuring stick against their competition because they know that the most loyal newspaper readers who can be found anywhere know what they are talking about.
Before you get to the ballot, though, make sure you sit down for the largest of our Profile sections highlighting our hometowns, the gathering places and the people who make this community so strong. We also feature a special six-page section dedicated to the businesses that have stood the test of time from the late-1800s to now. The Down Through the Years section is a tribute to those businesses that have weathered all storms to keep our community healthy and strong.
As always, we thank those businesses that saw the value in advertising with us and we thank the readers who will patronize those businesses. Make sure you tell them that your friends at the Leader-Call sent you and that you saw their ads in these pages. It means a lot to us — and even more to them.
Our “Home Town” community is so special. We are so happy to be a part of it — and to have you along for the journey.
