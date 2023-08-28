One day, those who hold convictions will quit taking to bended knee to ask for forgiveness for speaking their truth.
The latest to get taken down? Oye Como Va, no! Carlos Santana was performing a concert when, for some reason, he said that there are only two genders — male and female. Oh, mercy, here came the mob for Carlos Santana. Like so many cowards, he apologized.
His apology does nothing but give more fuel to an ideology that has gone completely mad. There are only two genders — male and female. That’s it. Anyone can claim to be whatever they want to. They can chop off their man parts and take medicine to make breasts grow, but at the core of what makes people people, they are still male and female. No one has the power to make that choice.
To even say it, though, will bring out the fanatical zeal of the “phobes.” And, yes, Santana got labeled as participating in an “anti-trans” rant. How about a statement of fact? How about if you don’t like what he said, either leave the concert or don’t buy his next record? How about … oh, there is only one thing that will continue to feed the beasts of victimhood, and that is an apology.
But the lunatics are small in number and gain power from our weakness. Had Carlos Santana taken some criticism — or any public figure who speaks his or her truth — and told the woke loons to take a long walk off a short pier, he’d be a hero to the majority.
There are some great examples of sanity winning. Riley Gaines and Jason Aldean in the small town have told the loons to kiss their grits. We all should. Stop being afraid of being called names, because they will call names no matter what. That is all the ammunition they have, to label you into submission.
Hold on to your convictions. Don’t be afraid to speak your truth. And stop apologizing. If you starve the beast of what they need most to survive, the beast will die. And that can’t come soon enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.