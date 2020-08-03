In the middle of each month, the state releases its sales tax data for cities, towns and municipalities throughout the state. Starting in May, which reflected March’s sales tax numbers, Mississippians in every city and town were holding their collective breaths waiting for the crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Jones County’s two largest municipalities — Laurel and Ellisville — the doom-and-gloom scenarios from the pandemic have not materialized. It has been the exact opposite.
March collections in Ellisville were $10,000 more than 2019, while Laurel’s loss was about $23,000, certainly not a crippling amount.
April’s numbers in Ellisville were $11,000 more than 2019, while Laurel was down by less than $30,000. Consider Hattiesburg in April, with many more business restrictions, was down nearly $350,000 for that month.
In May, Ellisville saw a $23,000 increase over 2019, while Laurel was up a whopping $57,000. For the year, both Laurel and Ellisville are exceeding 2019 numbers, while Hattiesburg is down nearly $700,000.
The next tax numbers will be released in about 11 days to reflect the June collections and we expect to see the numbers to remain strong. Why? We believe that in Jones County, officials allowed the businesses and residents to be adults. We are smart folks here in Jones County and we know the value of our local businesses. We know that we are facing a pandemic, but are allowed the freedom to do what we feel is right.
COVID-19 cases in Jones County have spiked, but there is no indication that our hospital facilities are overrun. As of Saturday, there have been a reported 1,765 cases and 57 deaths — about 11 per month, or one every three days or so. Of those, the majority have been older residents, many of whom had underlying health conditions. And as sad as it is to see anyone die during this pandemic, life has to go one for the vast majority of others who live here. And, as the tax numbers have shown, we have.
Be smart, be safe, be sanitary and be sane. But for heaven’s sake, do not stop living. Do not stop patronizing local businesses. Do not stop out of fear of what might happen. We cannot live in fear. We must not live in fear. We hope the numbers don’t suffer too much with these new mandated restrictions that were implemented this month.
