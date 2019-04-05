Soon, our elected officials will tax us for the air we breathe. We will be taxed per shower taken. We will be taxed on the plastic bag we use to pick up our dog’s business. We will be taxed for disposal of said plastic bag. And, it appears, Washington, D.C., is pushing toward a hike to the federal gasoline tax.
Currently, each gallon of gasoline is taxed 18.4 cents by the federal government. Another 18 cents of each gallon is for state taxes. Legislators are reportedly considering raising those federal taxes.
Oh, they will promise that with the added funding, America’s “crumbling roads, bridges, railroads and airports” will finally get repaired. We heard the same thing in 2008 when a nearly $1 billion stimulus package was passed to fix America’s “crumbling roads, bridges, railroads and airports.” Our roads might not be perfect, but crumbling? OK, Laurel’s aside, but those are being fixed. Could anyone categorize I-59 from Laurel to Meridian as “crumbling”? The Amtrak Crescent rides through Laurel twice each day and rarely do we hear of a derailment on our “crumbling railroads.”
A rise in the gas tax would only give a rise to federal expenditures hidden into bills too long and onerous for anyone to read.
Our elected officials have proved over and over again to not be good stewards of our money. Look at our national debt and liabilities to see further proof. Washington, D.C., is so bloated with bureaucrats with hands out for our money, there might be no solution. Consider that Sen. Charles Schumer of New York — one senator of 100 — has a staff of 66 people, including 11 legislative aides. Start doing some legislative math and… it can be safely assumed our Founding Fathers never envisioned a federal government the likes of which we have now.
As April 15 nears — tax day — those scrambling to the post office next Monday likely owe the federal government money. Uncle Sam needs that $1,000 much more than you do, certainly. Writing a check to the government hurts enough, but consider that you paid tax on the checks you bought, tax on the stamp you used, tax on the envelope to hold your tax forms, tax on the gas it will take to drive to the post office and then tax on the small hamburger you can still afford after ponying up to Uncle Sam.
If we had faith in your abilities to spend our money wisely, it wouldn’t hurt so much. But, really, Chuck, do you need four press secretaries and 11 legislative aides?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.