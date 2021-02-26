Talk about can’t-miss TV! On Sunday at 2:40 p.m., tune in to the Fox News channel as President Donald Trump will speak to the Conservative Political Action Committee to close out the four-day gathering of conservatives.
Since being silenced by social media, Trump has been mostly out of public sight. But his influence has not diminished one bit. His supporters still adore him. Those seeing gas prices skyrocket already miss him. Those seeing common sense leaving the building by way of stacks of Executive Orders realize that our country needs him. He is the most powerful force in the “new” Republican Party and, no doubt, he has plenty to say.
Most of that, we imagine, will be pushing that new Republican Party away from the swamp creatures who promise the world every election cycle, only to slither back into their lairs after being re-elected. The days of going along to get along are over. The movement — and it is a movement — has been building for decades since H. Ross Perot scared the dickens out of the Establishment in 1992. Perot ran as the consummate outsider, a businessman who wouldn’t be seduced by the notion of politics-as-usual. He received almost 20 percent of the popular vote and fired the first political salvo at the Swamp.
The momentum built and built until 2016, when the other consummate outsider, Donald Trump, shocked the world — and scared the swamp. For four years, the swamp tried to destroy him. He was impeached twice for nothing. The swamp finally won a battle in November by electing an octogenarian swamp creature who doesn’t know where he is most of the time. But there has been no time for the swamp to celebrate because, while they may have won that battle, they are still losing the war. And Trump is still standing and still fighting. We imagine he will deliver many haymakers on Sunday afternoon. We can’t wait!
