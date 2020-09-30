It should be no surprise that the weather forecast for Saturday is perfect. Of course it is. After a miserable-as-usual summer made even more miserable due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forecast is for perfect Loblolly weather.
Yes, we know, there is no Loblolly Festival this year. It still saddens us. We imagine there would have been more people in Laurel on this upcoming Saturday than at every other festival in history. Vendors would have made ... OK, we won’t remind them how much money they would have made. The lines at the food trailers would have been ... OK, we won’t remind them either.
The decision to cancel Loblolly had to be made, as grueling as it was. Even though the numbers in Mississippi continue to trend in the right direction, the possibility of that event being a “super-spreader” — of the virus or of bad PR on the world-wide stage our Home Town finds it on these days — would have been too risky. Add to that perfect weather after months of being stuck inside because of blistering heat and that probability would have been greater.
So what to do? What else, get out of the house! Ole Miss doesn’t play until 3 p.m. on the road, while Southern Miss and Mississippi State are both playing night games, so rooting for the locals won’t keep you indoors.
The Mitchell Farms Peanut Festival is this weekend. Or get out and go to a yard sale. On Page B4, wise people have decided to advertise their yard sales in the Leader-Call. What does that mean? You’d better get there early or be left sifting through what remains. Make no mistake, advertising your yard sale in this newspaper gets results. This weekend, there are a bunch — and you have two days to map out your destinations.
Take a walk at any one of the myriad wonderful parks Laurel has to offer. Our favorite has to be Gardiner Park, with its walking track and beautiful trees and landscaping. But any park will do, as long as you get out and breathe the fresh air and take in the sunshine. Think of how long it has been since you could go outside without a towel to wipe the sweat from your brow. Get the dog out on the leash and meet some people.
If anything has made the COVID-19 pandemic even more miserable, it is that it’s happening during summer. Work off some of that pent-up energy — and likely pent-up political frustration — and re-engage in how lucky we all are to be alive. Far too many people wake up every morning miserable, looking for a reason to be miserable ... Come on, life is just too short for that. Remember, we only get one trip around this big ball floating in the sky, so why not embrace each of those days? Trust us, it will be as good for your physical health as your mental well-being. Whistling your favorite tune won’t hurt, either.
Do some shopping. Whether it be at our wonderful downtown shops — look at all those people — or taking on 16th Avenue, visit local stores and eat local food. If you want to show off your skills as a chef, load up the charcoal and break out the grill. It sure has been a long time since we could do that comfortably. While you are looking at that perfect piece of meat to put on the grill — or the best pack of Impossible burgers, for our vegan friends — thank God for the bounty.
What we are trying to say is that even though Loblolly is postponed for a year, that doesn’t mean you can’t still be festive — together with new friends and old — and enjoying the splendor of October.
It sure is fine to be alive, don’t you agree?
