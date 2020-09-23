In February 2016, we had a feature story and editorial with wise words and observations from Charles Pickering, the retired federal judge from Jones County. His dear friend and hunting buddy Supreme Court Justice Antonin “Nino” Scalia had just died, and it immediately became a political issue rather than a personal one. That wasn’t surprising to Pickering, who has been involved in politics all of his life, but he did find it distasteful.
We are certain he would feel the same way about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose extraordinary life and accomplishments were reduced to that of a political football moments after news of her death became public. Never mind that her politics are polar opposite to Pickering’s and Scalia’s. They could put those differences aside and break bread together — literally.
Pickering recalled how Scalia would take meat he harvested on their successful hunts, pack it up and save it for his annual New Year’s Day feast with Ginsburg. Yes, the Constitutional conservative Scalia and the left-wing liberal Ginsburg “were the best of friends” despite their deep-rooted political differences, Pickering pointed out.
That was a little more than four years ago, but it seems like a lifetime has passed since that sort of basic human civility between political opponents was acceptable.
Pickering experienced what was, at the time, one of the worst political smearings ever when then-President George W. Bush appointed him to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2003 and and Senate Democrats worked together to block his confirmation.
Here’s what we wrote, in part, four years ago: “What happened to Pickering was politics at its worst. And as bad as that was, we ain’t seen nothing yet. The fight that will be waged in this presidential election year over the Supreme Court seat that was vacated because of the death of Antonin Scalia will be an all-out war. John Jay himself wouldn’t be confirmed in this current climate.
“The seat Scalia held is pivotal, because the balance of the court is at stake. Another liberal-leaning judge and the court will tilt to the left, 5-4. That’s why the conversation turned to politics instead of legacy minutes after the news of Scalia’s sudden death made the news.”
Just change the name “Scalia” to “Ginsburg” and flip the political affiliations, and the same holds true now, a little more than a month before the presidential election. Except in this climate, it will be an all-out war that has no rules of engagement. Democrats will do anything to try to stop President Trump from fulfilling his Constitutional obligation to appoint a new justice.
Pickering offered a simple piece of advice for all sitting presidents: “If they would nominate jurists that interpret the Constitution as it was originally meant, there wouldn’t be a fight.”
But justices who interpret the Constitution as a “living document” have used their power to legislate from the bench, “delivering their sense of decency in a modern, evolving society,” Pickering said.
Presidents from either party would do well to heed Pickering’s advice. Politicians and voters could learn a lot from Scalia and Ginsburg’s relationship, too.
If only everyone would see past political differences, without compromising principles, we might be able to have the conversations that are needed to get things done instead of stalling in the name of political progress.
