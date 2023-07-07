For two decades now, the media world has been writing the obituary of the newspaper industry. Many people who have spent most of their lives working for the “dying” medium have been the ones pushing that narrative. The reasons for that could fill this page, but we’ll sum it up by pointing to two: 1.) Many were on their way to new ventures in the world of www (Wild, Wild, West) for high-paying internet-based startups (many of which have gone belly-up) and 2.) To shift the blame from their own failure to adjust and bad decisions to point the finger at something beyond their control, the dot.coms.
There was similar doom-and-gloom about finding our place in the media landscape after the advent of radio and TV, but newspaper folks from those eras kept doing what they do best, and not only co-existed, but thrived. Too many in the generation that came up in the internet age decided to throw in the towel. And if they didn’t believe in the future of their product, why should the market?
But every once in a while, amid all of the noise and pettiness from naysayers, we’re reminded of the importance of the work we do and the faith that good, community-minded non-rabble-rousers — the “Silent Majority,” as Nixon called them — put in us.
Last weekend, CBS Sunday Morning had a nice feature story on a couple of small-town papers to show the important work they were doing and to show in other nearby towns the corruption that can gain a foothold without a watchdog there to keep an eye on things.
Then this week, we received the results of a Mississippi Reader Engagement Survey that was conducted by Coda Ventures of Nashville on behalf of the Mississippi Press Association. The findings were encouraging!
The survey showed that 85 percent of Mississippi adults read newspapers in print or digital format every month, and those readership numbers were strong across all age and demographic measures.
“Community newspapers are the primary source of information for a host of local issues — over TV, radio and non-newspaper websites,” according to the survey.
It also showed that 63 percent of adults in the state use local newspapers to make purchasing decisions — ahead of TV, direct mail and social media.
“This is particularly noteworthy in an election year,” said Layne Bruce, executive director of MPA. “Candidates should definitely use the medium of newspapers to reach out to potential voters.”
Why? Because 66 percent of Mississippi newspaper readers are regular voters in local elections and 76 percent are regular voters in state and national elections. That’s the largest concentration of potential voters candidates will find anywhere — with ads that cost less and are more effective, not to mention much less annoying than the ones we’re bombarded with on TV and the internet.
When so-called experts talk about the “newspaper industry,”they are referring to metropolitan and state publications, and most of those are struggling. But good community papers with local content can continue to do well. It just takes work and commitment. And the support of the community.
