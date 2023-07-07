For two decades now, the media world has been writing the obituary of the newspaper industry. Many people who have spent most of their lives working for the “dying” medium have been the ones pushing that narrative. The reasons for that could fill this page, but we’ll sum it up by pointing to two: 1.) Many were on their way to new ventures in the world of www (Wild, Wild, West) for high-paying internet-based startups (many of which have gone belly-up) and 2.) To shift the blame from their own failure to adjust and bad decisions to point the finger at something beyond their control, the dot.coms.

There was similar doom-and-gloom about finding our place in the media landscape after the advent of radio and TV, but newspaper folks from those eras kept doing what they do best, and not only co-existed, but thrived. Too many in the generation that came up in the internet age decided to throw in the towel. And if they didn’t believe in the future of their product, why should the market?

