Laurel City Councilman George Carmichael summed up his feelings about the upcoming election juxtaposed against record-shattering sales tax rebate numbers this way: “And some people are wanting to make changes.”
It would be hard to argue with the veteran councilman if judging the health of a community is gauged on financial health. To wit, Laurel is in fantastic shape — the best in recent memory. The city has earned an A-plus bond rating, and visitors are flocking and spending money locally, as are residents. Businesses are catering to that influx and reaping the rewards. When people spend here, Laurel wins in so many ways.
The city in March was given $966,029.22 in sales tax rebates. The state charges 7 percent sales tax on most commercial goods. Of that, the state refunds 18.5 percent of collections to the municipality where the transaction was made. The number fell just shy of the magical million-dollar mark, which is attained regularly by a select few cities in the state. When put into context, though, and taking into account population differences, Laurel is skyrocketing.
Consider that in March, Jackson collected $2.8 million in sales tax rebate — about three times that of Laurel. Jackson has about nine times the population of Laurel.
When measured against cities its own size, Laurel’s tax haul is even more impressive.
Pascagoula has about 3,000 more residents than Laurel, and that city collected $615,000 in March.
Brandon has about 4,000 more residents than Laurel and collected $667,000.
Gautier — about the same population as Laurel — collected $296,000.
Even cities that are thought of as wealthy and chic — Madison and Oxford — collected less than Laurel.
We could go on regurgitating numbers, but we imagine you get the idea. With “Home Town” soaring, the summer approaching without pandemic restrictions and the upcoming Dixie Youth World Series, we wait with great anticipation at what those tax rebate numbers might look like a few months from now — as long as we keep doing what we are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.