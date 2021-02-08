The story has become so familiar. People post part of a cellphone video, with no context and no perspective, then jump to a conclusion that becomes gospel to the social-media congregation.
Anyone who counters with facts is already playing defense, because once the narrative is out there and everyone starts singing and sharing the chorus of people with an agenda, there’s no turning back. It’s like closing the barn door after the horse has galloped out of the pasture.
Non-passionate truth-tellers are characterized as propagandists by the people who actually do have an agenda. Psychologists call that “projection.” We call it “frustrating.” It’s straight out of a well-worn playbook that, for some reason, continues to work. Once people get on a horse — to continue the equine analogy — they stay in the saddle and keep on riding, even if they realize that they’re running in the wrong direction.
Longtime readers will know that we will call out the LPD, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department or any other agency or individual if we have proof or strong, credible evidence that they are doing wrong. We don’t want to pick the scabs of old scars, but we have been embroiled in some deep, bitter battles.
Readers should also remember that Mayor Johnny Magee and LPD Chief Tommy Cox were in the group that, without hesitation, made the decision to fire two officers who went too far with force when they caught a man after a high-speed pursuit into Jasper County in 2018.
Yes, the “Thin Blue Line” does exist, and officers are reflexively defensive of their own. But almost every one of them is equipped with a truth-teller on their chests and dashboards. Body-cams don’t lie. People with an agenda and a Facebook account do. All the time.
That’s their First Amendment right, of course. It’s naive to believe that there’s any chance of encouraging everyone to be responsible with the freedom they’re guaranteed by our Founding Fathers in the Bill of Rights (which was still intact but in critical condition at this writing). So the best we can hope for is that people take everything they see on social media for what it is — the perspective of one person, usually with an agenda.
With the election season upon us and a full slate of candidates seeking office in the city, unscrupulous ones will likely be looking at the LPD as a political pony to ride into office.
We aren’t on anyone’s side. Our only goal is to tell the truth. Luckily, our officers have devices that help us do that. And we will. Every time.
